From life in the balance to smiling in sunshine: Napier crash victim's slow recovery

Shaun Watene with his son Elijah getting some sun outside Wellington Hospital on the weekend.

A fortnight ago Elijah Watene’s life hung in the balance.

A casualty of a high speed crash that took the life of his girlfriend, the 19-year-old Waipawa man was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of Wellington Hospital.

He had a fractured spine, broken ribs, a head injury and needed a ventilator to breathe.

Over the past two weeks Elijah’s whānau have been at his bedside witnessing his gradual return to the world of the living. He is not out of the woods yet, but he’s talking, he can move his fingers and toes and on Monday evening he will be flown home to Hawke’s Bay, where he will stay in the Hawke’s Bay Hospital intensive care unit for a period.

READ MORE:

* Mother of three left paralysed after fatal crash in Napier

* Teen in coma after nine-person car crash that killed his girlfriend

* 'It was chaos': Witness nearly struck by speeding car seconds before fatal crash



Elijah was one of nine people in a car involved in a high speed crash in Napier.

SUPPLIED Elijah Watene with friends, taking in some sun outside Wellington Hospital on the weekend.

Several were injured when the car, which witnesses said was travelling at high speed, crashed on Shakespeare Rd at 11.50pm on October 29.

Elijah’s partner and high school sweetheart Harmony Te Pou, 20, died at the scene of the crash.

Another passenger in the car, Autumn-Lily McGivern, a mother of three young boys, was left paralysed and is in the Burwood Hospital spinal unit in Christchurch.

SUPPLIED Elijah Watene before the crash on Shakespeare Rd on October 29.

Others injured were treated and discharged after brief hospital stays. One occupant of the car was uninjured.

Elijah’s father Shaun Watene has been in Wellington since his son was transferred there later on Sunday.

“He’s awake and talking. It feels like a huge weight’s lifted. He’s still a bit sore, and a bit confused a bit now and then due to the meds,” Watene said.

“He keeps asking about the crash. We tell him the truth. He knows his partner is not here any more, so that’s another thing he has to cope with,” he said.

SUPPLIED Elijah Watene’s condition has improved greatly over the past two weeks.

He said Elijah would likely spend a short period of time in the Hawke’s Bay Hospital before going to ABI Rehabilitation Services at Porirua for his rehabilitation.

“It was awesome being able to get him outside on the weekend, into the sunshine. He still has a great sense of humour, and it was so good to see him smiling. We know we have a long way to go,” Watene said.