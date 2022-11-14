Helicopter delivers food and supplies to help isolated Tairāwhiti residents

A welfare helicopter flight delivers medical and food supplies to isolated whānau impacted by severe weather in Tairāwhiti.

East Coast residents left isolated after heavy rain lashed the region late last week, have had a run of food and medical supplies delivered by helicopter as the clean-up effort continues.

More than 185mm of rain fell north of Uawa on Friday – the fifth significant weather event to hit Tairāwhiti since June last year.

Several residents in the worst impacted areas around Tolaga Bay (Uawa) left their homes on Friday evening while movement for others around the region remained restricted due to a fragile roading network.

Whānau in Whareponga, Wharekahika and Waikura Valley had supplies dropped off to them by Tairāwhiti Civil Defence staff, as more than 18 local roads remain closed.

The road to Whareponga and Waikawa remains closed due to washout and dropout, while Wharekahika and Waikura roads remain only accessible by four-wheel-drive.

Gisborne District Council community lifelines director David Wilson said road crews had been working from first light at key locations to reconnect those around region.

“It was great to see the sun yesterday and this allowed our crews to be able to get out there and clear roads today so no one in our community is cut off.

Wilson said there had been no additional requests for welfare since Saturday, crediting the community’s resilience and preparedness for helping reduce the impact.

“We also thank our contractors who coordinated efforts to ensure our roads could be cleared and our region reconnected as quickly and safely as possible.”

He said it was important people took care while driving as the roading network “is still very fragile”.

Friday’s severe weather event was not considered as significant as earlier events this year and in November 2021, but the ”cumulative effect of intense rainfall on [Tairāwhiti’s] geology” means it remained in a vulnerable position.