Multiple Hawke's Bay crews called to fire in rural Tararua District

Firefighters from around Hawke’s Bay were called to the fire about 5.14pm on Monday.

Crews from multiple Hawke's Bay fire stations responded to a shed fire involving multiple vehicles in rural Tararua District on Monday evening.

Eight crews were called to Ormondville at 5.14pm with firefighters from Norsewood, Dannevirke, Ongaonga, Tikokino and Takapau Volunteer Fire Brigades, and the Hastings and Napier Stations responding.

"It appears that as well as a campervan, other vehicles have also been affected by the fire," a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said. The fire was extinguished about 9pm.

READ MORE:

* One person in intensive care after explosion in Ākitio

* Reignited slash fire off State Highway 5 contained, 30 firefighters and two helicopters in attendance

* Farm equipment goes up in Hawke's Bay shed fire



Fire Service assistant area manager Rob Karaitiana​ said the fire occurred in a workshop which had been made from several joined shipping containers.

A number of motorcycles were badly damaged in the fire, he said, adding the family was distraught.

“It’s quite a loss.”

There were no serious injuries, though the occupant attempted to extinguish the fire and sustained a minor burn and smoke inhalation.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, but it was possible an investigator would be onsite on Tuesday.