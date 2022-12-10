Rescue helicopter makes a 'life and death' difference families in its 30th year

Then 4-year-old Ted Newall had to be flown to hospital after badly injuring himself following a fall at home on his family's remote Patoka farm in Hawke's Bay.

As blood poured from the mouth of her then 4-year-old son Ted​ while out the back of the family’s remote Hawke’s Bay farm, Sally Newall​ truly feared the worst.

What had meant to be a fun family hunting trip took a turn for the dramatic after Ted stumbled, landing on the sharp stake of a snapped tree which pierced the back of his mouth.

However, the familiar sound of a helicopter whirring and then the appearance of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter’s​ bright yellow frame brought an immediate sense of relief to the distressed mother.

Sally and her family are just one of many to benefit from the dedicated rescue helicopter, which this year celebrates three decades of service.

The Newalls have somewhat of a “frequent flyer” relationship with rescue helicopter services.

Living n Patoka​, about 40km northwest of Napier, the rescue chopper is an “absolutely critical service”, especially as Ted is both immunosuppressed and an epileptic.

The first time the family called the helicopter service was in 2018. As a baby, Ted had a lot of trouble with his breathing due to the seizures and spent several nights in the intensive care unit.

Another time, the family had to make the more than an hour-long drive to the hospital as the helicopter couldn’t land due to fog.

The third time unlucky was for Ted’s “big bizarre accident” last October.

“It was really just a random accident,” Sally said of the moment he tripped while standing next to her.

“As he came down, there was a kanuka trunk that had snapped. Just the stake, a shard, of the tree went through the back [of his mouth] and as he pulled that out, blood just poured out.”

Supplied The helicopter was again called to the remote Patoka farm following Ted’s “big bizarre accident” while on a family hunting trip last October.

The family usually carries a personal locator beacon with them but had forgotten on this occasion. They were “very lucky” to find one bar of cell coverage to call emergency services which immediately dispatched the helicopter due to the nature of the injury.

Sally said it was “horrific”, adding the volume of blood meant she feared the worst. Even as a veterinarian, she still felt “completely out of [her] depth”.

“When you have an accident like that you’re there on your own, you feel so vulnerable,” she said. “You’re just in panic stations, and then you hear the helicopter, and it’s this feeling everything’s okay now.

By the time the rescue helicopter crew arrived, the bleeding had calmed down allowing them to determine the shard had gone behind Ted’s teeth into the back of his mouth as opposed to his throat as initially feared.

The challenge remained in calming Ted – who has an ardent hatred of all medical staff and anyone who comes near him with a needle – enough to get into the helicopter.

After some persuasion he was flown to Taranaki where he underwent surgery from a maxillofacial​ specialist and was home a few days later.

“He was really lucky,” she said.

Supplied Older brother Oscar also required assistance from rescue helicopter crews after an accident in Otago.

Sally said she didn’t think she could live where they did without access to the service, especially because of Ted’s medical needs.

Many neighbours had also used the service and all regularly donated, she said. “For people who live on farm or in rural communities it’s an essential service. It’s life and death.”

The family has also made use of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter​ service after Ted’s older brother Oscar​, 8, fell 15m down a ski slope snapping both his arm and leg.

“We hope we never need it again but just so grateful it’s there,” Sally said. “We’ll never ever repay them for what they’ve done.”

Still going strong 30 years later

This October looked to be the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter’s busiest month yet, said general manager Ian Wilmot, with 62 missions carried out.

He expected to finish the year out at about 360 or so compared to 396 in 2021.

“We’re totally reactive. If we’re called, we go.”

The service has come along way since it’s early days in the mid-1980s when it was more “ad hoc” using whatever helicopter was available locally, pulling it away from ag work such as spraying or deer catching, for rescue work with a group of volunteers manning it.

“It was very much a no.8 wire, Kiwi ingenuity approach,” Wilmot said, adding they realised this was not sustainable.

Then in 1992 it was formalised as a dedicated rescue service. These days the helicopter is manned by a team of nine – made up of three pilots, three crew members and three intensive care paramedics.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew train using the Hi-Line technique and winch with Abel Tasman Sea Shuttle vessel Innovator in Tasman Bay, near Abel Tasman National Park.

The service had improved the lives of many, many people over the years, he said – though they had never kept a running tally of just how many lives had been saved.

Wilmot estimated based on an average of 250-missions a year they had transported more than 7500 people.

“Certainly some of those have been lifesaving, mission-critical jobs.”

About 75% of the funding required for the $5 million a year service comes from the Government, with community donations needed to make up about $1.25m of this.

Wilmot said they were so appreciative of the Hawke’s Bay community and support it received from them, especially Lowe Corporation which had been its backbone.

“It’s a privilege to work for such a wonderful community-based organisation making a real impact on people’s lives.”