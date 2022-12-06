Bid to change river's name from controversial colonial leader takes next step

Mana whenua have led a campaign to see the Clive River, in Hawke’s Bay, have its Māori name and whakapapa restored.

A Hawke’s Bay river named after an 18th century British military leader of questionable character may be in for a change of identity after the NZ Geographic Board agreed to consult on a new name proposed by mana whenua.

Clive River, which enters the Pacific Ocean near the town of Clive, midway between Hastings and Napier, was given its name in 1975. It’s a short river, created by the confluence of the Karamū and Raupare streams, just a few kilometres inland from the town.

The bed of the river was a remnant of the original course of Ngaruroro River before flood control diversion works were completed in 1969. Now the Ngaruroro runs a different course and enters the sea a short distance to the north.

The name Clive comes from Robert Clive (1725-1774), more widely known as ‘’Clive of India’’. He was an acclaimed military leader and a central part of the expansion of the East India Company, but was a very controversial figure who is remembered by Britain’s National Army Museum as “a greedy speculator who used his political and military influence to amass a fortune”.

Mana whenua earlier this year wrote to the geographic board requesting that the river be renamed Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira​.

The proposal was declined over concerns the name would be confused with the neighbouring Ngaruroro River.

This prompted the Operation Pātiki Charitable Trust, formed by local woman Arconnehi ‘Aki’ Paipper and her sister to revisit the proposal and put forward Te Awa o Mokotūāraro as an alternative name.

Mokotūāraro was a son of the high priest Ruawharo, who came off the waka Tākitimu. Mokotūāraro was buried at the mouth of the Ngaruroro river by his father to ensure the Mauri/life force of the awa, whenua and Moana.

On Monday the sisters received an email informing them that the board had accepted their proposal to alter Clive River to Te Awa o Mokotūāraro, meaning the matter will go to public consultation.

The proposal will be publicly notified for submissions for one month on from January 18, 2023, and the board will consider any submissions it receives at its first hui around March/April 2023.

Paipper said she was pleased with the result and hopeful that the proposed name would find favour with those interested in making submissions.