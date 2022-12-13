Risks being assessed after main body of Napier cathedral found to be earthquake-prone

The bell tower and main body of Waiapu cathedral in Napier have been assessed to be 20% of NBS.

The bell tower and main body of the Napier cathedral have been found to be earthquake-prone, forcing an investigation into the risk of keeping it open.

The bell tower has been known to be earthquake prone since 2013.

Owners of the cathedral, the Waiapu Board of Diocesan Trustees, last year had a fresh seismic assessment of the cathedral undertaken.

Bishop of Waiapu the Rt Reverend Andrew Hedge said the latest seismic report showed the building’s overall rating was 20% of new build standard, reflecting the low rating of the bell tower and the nave (which each are rated 20%).

The Waiapu cathedral building is a multi-structure complex consisting of chancel, chapel, nave, vestry, bell tower and other single storey peripheral buildings constructed in three stages between 1956 and 1960.

SUPPLIED Napier cathedral.

The remaining parts of the cathedral have been assessed at between 25% and 40% of new build standard; compared with the 34% required by the Building Act.

Hedge noted that MBIE’s guidelines on seismic assessments stated that while a low NBS percentage rating indicated a heightened life safety risk in the event of an earthquake, it did not mean the building is imminently dangerous.

Since the first assessment in 2013, the parish had taken a number of precautionary health and safety measures to limit capacity in the nave (main body of the cathedral) and restrict access to the bell tower.

SUPPLIED The Rt Reverend Andrew Hedge, Bishop of Waiapu, says the diocese is investigating the risks of remaining open and looking at the cost of remediation.

“In light of the most recent report, staff will be moved from the bell tower to other parts of the building and for the time being, we will be closing the bell tower,” Hedge said.

The Napier City Council had been advised of the report, and he was waiting to hear from council staff as to their requirements.

The diocese was now investigating the risks of remaining open and looking at the cost of remediation.

“Once we have this detail, we will be able to turn our attention to the matter of funding for the necessary seismic works to bring our beloved cathedral to the required standard,” Hedge said.