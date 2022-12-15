Move to protect at-risk pāua stocks on southern Hawke's Bay coast

The rāhui prohibits the taking of blackfoot pāua from the Parimahu (Blackhead) reef area near Porangahau. (File photo)

Hapū in southern Hawke’s Bay have put a ‘’customary rāhui’’ in place on a coastline that has been plundered for pāua.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The rāhui prohibits the taking of blackfoot pāua from the Parimahu (Blackhead) reef area near Porangahau.

While not statutorily supported in law, the Ministry of Primary Industries is advising people to respect the rāhui, which was put in place following discussions between Ngāti Kere Tangata Kaitiaki and Te Taiāpure o Pōrangahau, who were concerned around the sustainability of in-shore fisheries in the area.

Ngāti Kere Hapū Authority chair David Tipene-Leach said the customary rāhui was “common sense”.

“Look at Waimārama, Taranaki, Marsden Bank and Waiheke – rāhui like this are now nationwide. Māori are beginning processes that whole communities are getting behind to preserve the resource for up-coming generations,” he said.

SUPPLIED Parimahu (Blackhead) reef, Hawke's Bay.

Ngāti Kere Tangata Kaitiaki and Te Taiāpure o Pōrangahau will investigate progressing of a Section 186a Temporary Closure order with the Ministry early next year.

Under the Fisheries Act tangata whenua can request that the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries imposes a temporary closure. The Minister must consider whether the temporary closure will provide for customary fishing rights in order to approve it.

A temporary closure prohibits all recreational and commercial fishing, and it can be for up to two years.

The customary rāhui runs from the Te Angiangi Marine Reserve to Parimau reef to the outlet of Waikaraka Stream, and will extend out to one nautical mile.

Locals have long had concerns about the dwindling stock of kaimoana in the area.

“Ordinary people have trouble in gathering kaimoana now,” said chair of the Ngāti Kere Tangata Kaitiaki group, Jim Hutcheson.

“It takes a special kind of diver now, with long fins and all the gear to get pāua.”

Anthony Tipene Matua, chair of the Rongomareroa Marae Trustee said: “Ngāti Kahungunu peoples are widely renowned for seafood - especially pāua. Our marae prides itself on kaimoana on the hākari tables and that is getting very much harder to do these days.”

Director Fisheries and Aquaculture Treaty Partnerships at Fisheries New Zealand, Judith MacDonald, said traditionally, tangata whenua protect their fisheries resources when they are under pressure.

“Under tikanga Māori, rāhui are respected and adherence to a rāhui is voluntary and generally well supported,” she said.