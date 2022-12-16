Napier's ratepayers put $1 million down the drain (the one that's been blocked for seven years)

A council pipe in Napier that cost $2.2 million – and has been blocked for seven years – is being unclogged at a cost of about $1m.

The ‘Pandora Industrial Pipeline’ was built by Napier City Council in 2001/2002 to take waste from the industrial area of Pandora to the city’s treatment plant where it could be screened through special filters specifically designed for industrial waste, before being discharged to sea.

The first signs the pipeline was blocked occurred in 2010. It was thought to be caused by a chemical reaction between the various wastes, combined with the relatively low speed that they travelled inside the pipe.

The last recorded flow in the 8.6 kilometre pipeline was in 2015, and all industrial waste is now diverted to the city’s domestic wastewater system, contrary to resource consent conditions.

SUPPLIED The last recorded flow in the 8.6 kilometre pipeline was in 2015. (File photo)

Over the past 10 years the council has commissioned various reports looking at the problem and potential solutions.

The latest report, by Beca, was completed in November last year. The council refused to release this report, but changed its mind following an investigation by the Ombudsman’s Office, prompted by Stuff.

There are five industries that discharge industrial waste into the pipeline: Fresh Meats, Lowe Corporation (Silver Fern Farms), AFFCO (operating as Hawke’s Bay Hides), Classic Decor (Classic Sheepskins) and Liqueo/Tallowman.

They are required to comply with trade waste bylaws and treat waste onsite before it enters the waste system. The BECA report found that compliance by the industries “has not been consistently achieved” but had improved in 2016-2019.

SUPPLIED Material taken from the Pandora Industrial Pipeline. (File photo)

The report put forward options for a long-term fix for the pipe and the system, including the construction of a pre-treatment plant. But regardless of the long-term fix, the council still needed to unblock the pipe.

All attempts to clean the pipe had proved unsuccessful, but the report raised a few options for this too.

One of these was high pressure jetting of the pipe.

On Thursday a council spokeswoman confirmed that the council started using high pressure jetting to clean the pipe in June.

It had been successful so far, with 70% of the pipe cleaned, and the whole thing should be cleaned by May next year.

The final cost was expected to be around $1 million, she said.