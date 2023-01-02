'Prolific' algal bloom off Hawke's Bay turns sea bioluminescent blue

Algal bloom that has turned the sea off Napier a deep red during the day and a bioluminescent blue at night, continues to flourish with no end in sight.

Stretching from Westshore Beach along the Marine Parade through to parts of Clive and Haumoana, the algae has been in bloom since mid-November.

Anna Madarasz-Smith​, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s science manager, described it as a “prolific bloom”.

Such blooms typically form after rainfall, she explained, when freshwater brings nutrients and pushes the seawater out bringing up nutrients from the bottom of the seawater column too.

“Then you get a nice sunny day, and like most things they grow. The bloom occurs when one species has a competitive advantage and so grows and takes advantage of all the nutrients and light.”

While a typically annual occurrence, this year’s appeared “quite localised and near to the shore” and was likely to be persisting due to continued rainfall.

Sajith Muraleedharan/Supplied Bioluminescent waves lit up Westshore Beach, Napier, in April last year as well. (File photo)

MetService expects the rain to continue through until at least the end of the week.

Madarasz-Smith said it was difficult to know how long it would last as it depended on the amount of sun and nutrients. “At some point it will run out of nutrients and die back.”

The regional council has tested samples twice, confirming it was the same species of algae that caused phosphorescence at Westshore last year and in recent days.

The bioluminescence is a chemical reaction that is thought to play a role in scaring and confusing predators.

Erin Gourley/Stuff The bloom is affecting Westshore Beach amongst other swimming spots in Napier. (File photo)

While not toxic, the council will continue monitoring it with sample results also being forward to Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“The samples we have taken are not shown to be toxic or harmful, but we continue to sample in case the composition changes,” Madarasz-Smith said.

People are advised not to swim or harvest shellfish in areas where algal bloom is present.

As to the smell reported by many locals? Madarasz-Smith explained this came from the organic loading from blooms, especially as it was consumed by others.