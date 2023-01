Police are attending a serious car crash near Hastings. (File photo)

A serious crash Mill Rd near Hastings has closed Black Bridge.

The crash occurred at 5pm on Friday and involved one vehicle. Emergency services attended the scene, including two fire trucks, which departed the scene half an hour after.

Police are still at the scene and Mill Rd remains shut. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.