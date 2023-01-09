Housing proposal sees council served petition signed by 587 opponents

A proposal to build 10 dwellings including four two-storey units in place of two houses on a Hastings street has seen the mayor receive a petition signed by 587 opponents.

NZ Housing Group Ada Ltd has applied to Hastings District Council for resource consent to construct 10 residential units across numbers 1203 and 1205 Ada Street, Hastings, in what the company calls a “multi-unit comprehensive residential style development”.

The development would be for Kāinga Ora.

The properties cover an area of 2025sqm, with a street frontage of about 50m.

Six of the dwellings will be in four two-storey buildings at the front of the sections, with four single-story dwellings in the rear.

The proposed lot sizes do not meet minimum requirements under the District Plan, but the company said the effects on the environment would be less than minor and its application should be approved on a non-notified basis.

Local residents didn’t think so.

Late last month Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst received a petition signed by 587 people wanting to “voice our concerns with the impending intensification development planned for our street and suburb”.

The petition noted that the proposal was non-compliant with the operative district plan in terms of size, lack of outdoor living spaces and lack of vehicle spaces.

It also sat outside the area that had been identified by council as being suitable for housing intensification in its ‘proposed plan change 5’.

SUPPLIED The properties on Ada Street, Hastings, identified for subdivision.

“We acknowledge that there is a need for housing, but this level of concentration does not meet the rules. We request that this proposal be publicly notified or that for the sake of Parkvale suburb the proposal be amended to meet the operative district plan requirements so that we continue to have a healthy, happy neighbourhood now and for the future,” the petition said.

A council spokeswoman said Hazlehurst had met with six residents and had advised them that “while the Resource Management Act does not allow elected members to have input on the processes and decisions on a resource consent, she can and will meet with the developers and Kāinga Ora in the new year”.