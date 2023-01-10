Another intensive housing development proposed for Hastings

A company is proposing to build 10 dwellings on three sections in Hastings outside an area deemed suitable for intensification by Hastings District Council.

NZ Housing Group Ltd. has applied for resource consent to build 10 residential units on three sections on Rimu St.

The company is associated with NZHG Ada Ltd, which is proposing a similar development on Ada St.

Both proposed developments are outside the area that had been identified by Hastings District Council as being suitable for housing intensification in its ‘proposed plan change 5’.

The Rimu St proposal would see three two-storey two-bedroom duplex units and two, one-storey two-bedroom duplex units built on the site. There would be a joint ownership accessway between the units.

SUPPLIED The sections on Rimu St., Hastings, at present.

The units are understood to be for Kāinga Ora.

The new buildings would replace the three single-storey properties on the sections at present.

The company said the proposed development “can be considered that the proposal is compatible with the existing development in the surrounding locality”.

It said the effects of the proposal were minor and resource consent could be approved without being publicly notified.

A council spokeswoman said the council had sought further information from the company.

Unlike the Ada St proposal, council had not received a petition from opponents to the Rimu St proposal.

But residents living nearby had received an anonymous letter advising them of the application and raising questions about the height of the buildings, small sizes of the sections, and the fact the development would be “completely out of character” with the area.

“You may not think this will impact on you however when you remove three houses to build 10 on the same basic footage then yes it will impact, in all sorts of ways,” the letter said.