Why Napier's streets bear the names of famous poets and playwrights

The streets of Napier read like a library catalogue of famous poets and playwrights. But why, and should they still? (File photo)

Walking down the main streets of Napier you’d be forgiven for thinking you might be strolling through a library lined with the literary works of great English poets or even history books recounting British colonial battles in India.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

From celebrated poets and playwrights such as Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Dickens and Emerson to names honouring the most prominent men in British Indian history at the turn of the 20th century Hastings, Hardinge, and Wellesley.

But why do Napier’s streets bear the name of men who likely never visited, nor even heard of, the coastal Hawke’s Bay city?

A ‘frustrated poet’ comes to Ahuriri

In 1854, Alfred Domett​ – who went on to become the fourth Premier of New Zealand – was appointed Commissioner of Crown Lands and Resident Magistrate at Ahuriri.

supplied Photo circa 1870-1877: Alfred Domett arrived in Hawke's Bay in 1854 to take up his position as commissioner of Crown lands and resident magistrate in the Ahuriri district.

Born in England in 1811 and trained as a lawyer, he was a “bit of a frustrated poet” and a reluctant governor, said Hawke’s Bay historian Michael Fowler​. Domett’s first volume of poetry was published in 1833.

“He called Napier a hopeless spot for a town. He didn’t particularly like the place, so I think he couldn’t wait to get back out,” Fowler said.

Domett had a disdain for Māori names such as the Tukituki​ and Tūtaekurī​ rivers – he thought they were unpronounceable.

“He did not like Māori names at all, so he set to banish them completely.”

In a letter to Dr Isaac Earl Featherston, Domett is said to have described the local Māori place names as “particularly harsh, discordant to European ears or low and disgusting in signification”.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Napier’s Bluff Hill is now Mataruahou once again. (File photo)

A different era

Domett suggested the town be named after Sir Charles Napier, who led the Battle of Meeanee​ in the Indian province of Scinde​.

The Clive River and surrounding settlement, also the subject of a current campaign to have its Māori name and whakapapa restored, was named for Robert Clive.

Several other street names including Hastings, Hyderabad​, Meeanee​ and Hardinge​ followed in this style, commemorating the colonial era of the British Indian Empire.

Having exhausted this list, Domett turned to those he considered Victorian-era literary greats, playwrights, poets and scientists.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Napier is perhaps now best known for its art deco period and dominant architecture. (File photo)

There were few name changes when the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake destroyed much of Napier, leading to it’s now famous Art Deco character.

Fowler said it was important to consider looking at history in the context of the time. When Napier came to be, it was a “very paternalistic, male, European dominated” society.

A time for change?

The great bard said: “There’s a time for all things.”

And indeed it seems time for Māori place names and histories to be revisited amidst a massive te reo revitalisation.

Fowler thought it likely the city’s street names would be revisited and “robustly” discussed, but it would be for the community to decide.

Supplied Hawke's Bay historian and Hastings District Councillor Michael Fowler.

Tania Eden​ (Ngāti Kahungunu: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Maahu and Ngai Tawhao hapū​) said they “just grew up with the poet streets, like Shakespeare and Dickens”.

“Those are the ghosts of colonisation that are apparent in some parts of our city,” she said.

The general manager of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotū​ and chairperson of the Mana Ahuriri Trust Board, the post-settlement governance entity for Napier area claim, said the settlers brought racist, colonial views and renamed existing Māori sites of significance without considering those already there.

“They were trying to erase history,” she said.

Today six Māori place names have been restored, including, Mataruahou (Scinde Island)​ and Te Karaka (Perfume Point)​.

RNZ Talking with experts from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. (Audio first aired August 2021).

Eden said they were working closely with the council on an “ambitious dream” to see Napier become a bilingual city – it was one of seven councils around the country involved in Reorua 2040.

“I think it’s really important that our local history is told in the first instance and we can share the beauty of the local history that was here pre-European.”

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise​ agreed adding: “It’s great to be able to share that and let our community know about the original Māori names and bit of history there.”

She said it was fascinating to take the time to find out about how places got their names.

These days developers proposing new street names to council are encouraged to consult with interested parties, including mana whenua, and consider an area’s history and cultural significance.