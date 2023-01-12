Hawke's Bay clocks up its wettest six months since records began

Rain, rain and more rain. The story of Hawke’s Bay’s summer so far.

Endless summer days, cricket fixtures that go ahead, concerts that can be held, the ubiquitous water restrictions. They’ve felt like things from a distant past in Hawke’s Bay lately.

And records released on Thursday reveal just how bad things have been – the past six months have been the wettest ever, or at least as far back as records began about 20 to 30 years ago (depending on the location).

December was the fifth month in a row that recorded above normal rainfall and the totals for January are already more than double normal amounts in most areas, meaning it will six months on the trot of excessive rain.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council air, marine and land science team leader Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said 24 of the 43 rainfall monitoring sites had set new records in 2022.

One rain gauge exceeded its previous highest annual rainfall record in 2022 by 627mm.

The largest increase in records was recorded at Mt Manuoha, in the far northwest of the region, north of Lake Waikaremoana. The 2022 annual total was 4273.5 mm. The previous highest was 3646.5 mm recorded in 2017. The site’s annual average is roughly 3000 mm.

On the bright side Kozniak said the current La Niña event is expected to wane to neutral conditions over the next month.

“It can’t come soon enough. Longer term the models favour either staying at neutral or trending towards El Niño. However, that prospect doesn’t bring an immediate change to our pattern of weather,” she said in her December State of the Environment report.

“We still see a prediction of higher than normal sea level pressure over southern New Zealand and lower to the north, with the associated easterly wind flow. The forecast models vary though on whether our region sits under higher, lower or near normal pressure, and with that, are mixed about whether we are likely to see above normal or normal rainfall over the next three months.”

Hawke’s Bay Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said it had been a long, hard spring for farmers across the region.

“All this rain has left very tight windows to get jobs done. It has been very stressful”.

“Grass growth only really started from mid-November meaning lamb weights and milk yields are down. And spare a thought for the poor silage guys. The rain has also impacted cropping with slow growth or crops being drowned out altogether.”

Farmers are also reporting above average levels of feed and full dams. Soil moisture levels have been consistently higher than average for all of 2022, making a summer drought extremely unlikely.