Police are investigating after breaking up a large fight in Hastings on Saturday afternoon.

The fight involved a “large group of people” on Kauri St in Mahora, said a spokesperson.

Some people were injured in the fight, but the group left the scene after police showed up.

The first call-out for police to help came at 5.45pm.