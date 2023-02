A woman was found dead on her property on Ruataniwha St, Waipawa, on Monday.

An unexplained death of an elderly woman in Hawke’s Bay has been referred to the Coroner.

Police were called to Ruataniwha St in Waipawa, about 45km south of Hastings, about 11.30am on Monday.

Police said the woman’s death was being treated as “unexplained” and began a scene investigation on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police said they had completed that examination and the matter was being referred to the Coroner.