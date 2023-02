A person has died in a diving accident in Pourerere, east of Waipukurau, on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has died in a diving incident at a Hawke’s Bay beach.

Police were alerted to a diver who was unconscious after surfacing at Pourerere Beach, east of Waipukurau, about 4pm on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

“Despite efforts from members of the public and emergency services, the person was unable to be revived.”

The death will be referred to the coroner.