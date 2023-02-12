Art Deco Festival contingencies in place as organisers prep for full programme despite cyclone

The city known for its art deco history revived its famous festival this weekend.

For two years, it’s been Covid-19 which has threatened the Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco Festival. Now a potentially devastating Cyclone Gabrielle looms on the horizon.

But festival organisers are optimistic about this year’s event, the first full festival since 2020.

Jeremy Smith​, general manager of the Art Deco Trust which organises the festival, said they were still preparing a full programme, albeit with contingencies as many of the events scheduled to take place are held outside.

“It’s a weather event – it’s unpredictable, so we’re just monitoring that,” he said.

With strong ticket sales, this year's Art Deco Festival could see festival goer figures return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have a number of contingencies in place which we’ll be finalising over the next couple of days and then notifying the public.”

This year’s four-day festival is set to take place between Thursday and Sunday and comes off the back of Cyclone Gabrielle, which is set to hit the region from Monday morning through until Tuesday.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning with 100 to 150 mm of rain expected to fall and more in the ranges.

Smith said it had been an “eventful” few years, with the 2021 festival cancelled due to Covid and last year’s event much scaled back due to Omicron.

Jeremy Smith, general manager of the Art Deco Trust, says this year's festival could see visitors numbers return to pre-pandemic levels of 40,000 people.

Ticket sales had been strong both domestically and even internationally, with a number of events sold out.

“We are anticipating a really good turnout because it’s one of the first multi-day events that’s able to take place this year and the last full festival was in 2020. If it’s a great weather weekend, we expect numbers back to pre-Covid levels.”

The extended MetService weather forecast sees rain continuing for much of the region from Thursday onwards, with occasional showers becoming more heavy and bringing light wind.

Saturday promises rain with southerlies, easing to showers and light winds on Sunday.

The event, which draws on the region’s art deco architecture that rose after the devastating 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake, used to draw more than 40,000 visitors to more than 200 events.

Smith says he is especially looking forward to the vintage car parade which takes place on Saturday.

This year’s festival included fewer ticketed events, part of a new strategy to help mitigate the adverse effects of challenges like Covid-19.

“Our concentration this year has really been ramping up the free public celebrations in the street and music concerts,” Smith said.

He was particularly looking forward to the annual vintage car parade and trolley derby as well as seeing the Royal New Zealand band perform on the Napier Sound Shell stage and general festival ambience.

Led by New Zealand dance celebrity Nerida Cortese, festivalgoers will also attempt to make a play for the world record of people dancing the Charleston at once. The current record is 1096.

“We’re really excited whatever turns out,” Smith said.

