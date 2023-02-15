Dramatic video of Hawke's Bay family's flight from rising floodwaters

A Hawke’s Bay whānau decided to plough through raging floodwaters to escape rising water, and people elsewhere were plucked to safety from the roofs of houses as Cyclone Gabrielle devastates the region.

Floodwaters were up to the second stories of homes in some areas where people needed rescuing.

Some people like Omahu resident Dayna Nuku had to self-evacuate from her home near Hastings, her whānau making the decision to plough through raging floodwaters.

“We didn’t actually get any of the evacuation notices, by the time we started [to] pack some bags the water was at our door,” she said.

The family packed up what they could, put the young ones on their shoulders and moved them to the stop bank at the edge of their property before loading everyone into her father’s Isuzu hiab work truck.

Her brother was in the driver’s seat, two of her children were in front with Nuku, three others were in the back with her sister-in-law, and her children’s dad was on the back of the ute with the dogs, with her dad following behind in a digger in case the current moved them.

“I knew it was a very risky move especially with all my kids in, but we assessed the situation over and over and all I wanted was to keep my kids safe and this was the best move.”

She said they were now “safe and happy” with family in Flaxmere.

“We are good now just not looking forward to going home and seeing the remains.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Residents around Omahu, Waiohiki and Taradale were prompted to evaucate on Tuesday as the Tutaekuri river burst its banks.

Others were still waiting for news of loved ones.

The Southon family is appealing for sightings of their “nanny Luana Southon” and “aunty Alieta Southon”, after they were separated from family while trying to evacuate from the homestead in Waiohiki.

“Their car got swept up by the floodwaters and my uncle swam the kids to safety while my nanny and aunty stayed waiting for a boat to come help as they could not swim,” a post widely shared on social media read.

The family had not heard anything since and were beside themselves. The two woman had not been located at evacuation centres set up at Waiohiki Marae, Te Aranga Marae, the Flaxmere Community Centre or the Hawke’s Bay Cook Islands' Hall.

“We just want to know our Nanny and Aunty are as safe as can be.”

NZDF The New Zealand Defence Force has supplied these photos of the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

The area from Gisborne to Hawke's Bay felt the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit land in the far north and left a trail of devastation as it moved southeast through the North Island this week.

Most of Hawke's Bay, Wairoa, and Gisborne lost all power and phone communication on Tuesday and it remains down for many people on Wednesday.

The Defence Force has rescued about 200 people and a few dogs in Hawke's Bay, but the number continues to rise.

Twenty-three people plus five dogs in one group were winched from the roofs of houses in Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday, a Defence Force statement said on Wednesday.

An entire group of seasonal workers – traditionally people brought from overseas to fill skills shortages in orchards – were among those rescued on Tuesday.

NZDF/Stuff The New Zealand Defence Force has been rescuing peope left stranded on roofs, their homes inundated by floodwaters.

Army second lieutenant Judge Gregory​ said teams rescued 50 to 60 people in one area of Hawke's Bay.

"The floodwater was waist high, but the Unimog tyres and massive clearance meant we were able to get into the elevated areas needed to reach the seasonal workers.”

Two pallets of medical supplies were delivered to a medical centre in Napier.

Earlier on Tuesday, a river near Hastings burst its bank, flooding the landscape and leaving hundreds cut off from the town.

In Hastings, the Army was operating with seven Unimogs, with a police officer on each truck to help with navigation and traffic control.