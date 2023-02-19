Three arrested after gunshots heard in Napier overnight

There were reports of gunshots in the Napier suburb of Maraenui on Saturday.

Three people were arrested on Saturday night after reports of gunshots in the Napier suburb of Maraenui.

Police received reports of gunshots at around 9.30pm on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

No-one was injured in the incident.

An 18-year-old man will appear in the Napier District Court on Monday, and another person has been referred to Youth Aid. The third person involved was released without charge.

Police continue to investigate and cannot rule out further charges.