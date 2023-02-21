Inside the mammoth effort to deliver clothes, fuel and supplies to Cyclone Gabrielle victims

New Zealand Defence Force personnel drop much-needed supplies to the rural community of Mohaka.

A Herculean effort is under way in Hawke’s Bay to get supplies to communities running out of everything from gumboots to batteries. Shannon Redstall reports.

As the Defence Force NH90 helicopter touches down on the field in front of Waipapa-a-Iwi marae, the utes are already backing in, ready to load up supplies.

Locals run to the fence, the mood instantly lifted. This is their first major support package since Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged Hawke’s Bay a week ago.

Defence Force staff are greeted by big grins and thumbs-up. Despite everything that has happened in the last week, people are upbeat.

“This sort of stuff uplifts everybody, puts a smile on everybody's faces,” Michelle Tuhi says.

She’s helping co-ordinate the response on the ground. Around 50 families live in the area around Mohaka and nearby Raupunga.

Another local, Noelleen Hawkins, says they’re grateful to be receiving this support.

The community is now focused on making sure those with medical conditions have everything they need, including generators and petrol.

“We’re just all coming together and making this work,” Hawkins says.

The drive from Napier north to the tiny coastal township normally takes an hour or so, but the devastation from the cyclone has turned it into an odyssey of half a day.

“To get to Napier, we have to go to Ōpōtiki, then down to Palmerston and back up,” Hawkins explains.

The helicopter crew are suddenly called out after a co-ordinator on the ground passed on several sightings of a body in the nearby river mouth.

With phone connectivity still limited, word of mouth is often the only way information is getting from one place to another.

The chopper circles for several minutes while soldiers hang out the side, scouring the muddied water. They don’t find a body, and the call is made to head back to base and refuel.

The three NH90s stationed at Hastings’ showgrounds make roughly 10 trips a day to isolated communities.

Around 30 tonnes of aid is being flown around the region each day, with even more on the back of Unimogs.

“You'll see patrols of army vehicles trying to break through local areas just to make contact and deliver some supplies”, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Nochete says.

“To be fair, I think the local communities who have been clearing the roads themselves have probably created the best effect across Hawke's Bay”.

Local people are leading the formal response too, with Ngati Kahungungu partnering Civil Defence, and NZDF providing expertise and logistics.

Henry Heke, the Civil Defence Emergency Management iwi controller, says the experience is adding to the kete, the basket of knowledge.

“We will learn from the professionalism that the Defence Force has and then we'll start to place in our community champions that can stay here when they have to move on to other concerns or kaupapa”.

The joint operation also means help is getting to those who need it most, faster.

“We also have local knowledge around what isolated communities haven't received aid, and we're doing our best to reach them” says Nochete.

Everyone around the table acknowledges it is going to be a long process, with the relief operation expected to continue growing this week.

Communities that are so grateful for the effort all organisations are making.

“It's been just amazing”, says Second Lieutenant Judge Gregory. “They've loved our team on the ground there with them. We've had lots of children coming up to the wagons and loving to get photos of the soldiers.

“The main thing they're grateful for is not necessarily the food and water, which they're going to pass on.

“It's the gumboots, the batteries – it's all your strange ones, because in the supermarkets the problem we have now is everyone's surged in, then panic-bought, and then there's not enough to go around.”

Relief epicentre

At the heart of the relief effort are the Hastings showgrounds, where goods are put together at a make-shift distribution centre.

Volunteers working from 8am until midnight alongside Defence Force personnel, packing, stacking and loading it onto the helicopters.

Pallets of pet food sit alongside everything from nappies to instant noodles and milk powder.

Orders come in thick and fast from isolated communities. Each day about 300 volunteers have been on site.

The call for help has been overwhelmingly positive, though volunteer co-ordinator Sione Taufa says they need more helping hands.

“On one of our shifts we were expecting about 50 or 60 [volunteers]. Only about 20 people showed up. So I know as volunteers, there's no legal obligation to be here.

“But at the same time, it does, when people don't show up, it does affect our operations,” he says.

The operation is getting sophisticated. While the group are dealing with immediate needs, Taufa knows people will need help for a long time.

“We've got things sorted from not only boys and girls, but even sizes.”

After putting a call-out on Facebook, Taufa said he’d had a great response, but more volunteers are welcome, even if people only have a couple of hours to spare.

“They can go on to the Volunteer Hawke's Bay website and there's an Emergency Volunteer section,” Taufa says.

“We just want people to know that they're not alone.”

People can volunteer via https://volunteeringhb.org.nz/