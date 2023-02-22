Cyclone Gabrielle: Rescued from a rooftop, saved lives, volunteered, now back at work

Fatu Asuafi was evacuated from the roof of his RSE accommodation last week - over the weekend he was out helping others clean up after the cyclone and today he is back at work picking apples.

Last Tuesday, Fatu Asuafi and his fellow Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) mates saved lives as floodwaters roared through Hastings.

Then they climbed atop roofs before getting rescued by helicopters. A few days later they were busy helping dig silt out of people’s houses.

Now, exactly a week after being rescued, they’re back at work picking apples.

He recounts the events of the past week while filling a bucket with Royal Gala apples from trees near Clive.

He speaks in a humble manner that suggests he’s not experienced anything particularly unusual.

Asuafi, 35, a father of two from the island of Savai’i, is a team leader with a group of 19 working for P&G and living at Pakowhai.

John Cowpland / alphapix Fatu Asuafi and his fellow RSE workers intend to do more voluntary clean-up work in the coming days.

About 1pm last Tuesday they were having lunch at their living quarters when swift water started to flow through the surrounding orchard. Within moments they were knee-deep, then chest-deep.

Asuafi yelled to his workmates to get on the roofs. They were able to throw some belongings up, then clambered up themselves.

While doing that they noticed a car load of five people trapped in the current on Pakowhai Road.

“So the boys got them, and we put them on our shoulders and put them on the roof,” Asuafi said.

Then they waited about two-and-a-half hours until helicopters came and plucked them to safety.

“In the Pacific we have experienced disasters like the cyclones and tsunamis, so we weren’t afraid. We were lucky.

Juan Zarama/Stuff The aftermath in flood-hit Pakowhai following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We survived, and we just give thanks to our father in heaven for saving our lives and our company T&G for standing behind us,” he said.

They lost any belongings they were not able to get onto the roof.

On Saturday the group went to Waiohiki, where numerous homes were flooded, and helped dig out silt.

“We were blessed to be able to help,” he said.

John Cowpland / alphapix Fatu Asuafi recounted the events of the past week while filling a bucket with Royal Gala apples from trees near Clive.

“And we’re blessed to be back to normal and picking apples today,” Asuafi said.

Asuafi spent days living at Civil Defence temporary accommodation before moving into other purpose-built RSE accommodation quarters that was undamaged.

They intend to do more voluntary clean-up work in the coming days.

This is Asuafi’s seventh six-month stint as an RSE worker. He returns to Samoa in May.