Hawke's Bay Regional Council gets new chief executive

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has announced its next chief executive.

Nic Peet, who is presently Horizons Regional Council’s group manager strategy, regulation and science will take up the position in July. He replaces James Palmer, who held the role for five years.

Council chair Hinewai Ormsby made the announcement on Monday, saying Peet “brings a wealth of environmental experience and was clearly the best choice for this role”.

In his 10 years at the Horizons Regional Council Peet led the organisation’s approaches to freshwater reform and climate change, and his work also involved oversight of a regional action plan and regional committee with joint iwi and governance membership.

Previously he was Department of Conservation (DOC) area manager in Whanganui and as a research associate in the United Kingdom for BirdLife International (a global partnership of non-governmental organizations that strives to conserve birds and their habitats).