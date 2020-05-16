Two dead after crash on State Highway 5
Two people have died after a crash Napier-Taupō road this afternoon.
A third person has been critically injured.
A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, near Te Pohue on State Highway 5, northwest of Napier, about 3.15pm on Saturday.
Police confirmed the deaths shortly after 7pm.
A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter.
A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed one female was in a critical condition in hospital.
The road was reopened shortly before 8pm, but a temporary 70kmh zone remains in place.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
The crash is the latest in a spate of serious crashes along the Napier-Taupō road.
In December, Nathaniel Olson, and Mere Paranihi died after a motorbike collided with a truck, also in Te Pohue.
Later that month, another two people, Leo Thomas Chittenden, and 11-year-old boy Te Whararere Hunuhunu, died in a crash in Rangitaiki.
In March this year, 21-year-old Aniwaniwa Kenrick died in a two-vehicle crash on the road in Te Haroto.
Stuff