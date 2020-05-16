Two dead after crash on State Highway 5

A closed State Highway 5 near Te Pohue, Hawke's Bay on Saturday evening. The road has been reopened.

Two people have died after a crash Napier-Taupō road this afternoon.

A third person has been critically injured.

A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, near Te Pohue on State Highway 5, northwest of Napier, about 3.15pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed the deaths shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed one female was in a critical condition in hospital.

The road was reopened shortly before 8pm, but a temporary 70kmh zone remains in place.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The crash is the latest in a spate of serious crashes along the Napier-Taupō road.

In December, Nathaniel Olson, and Mere Paranihi died after a motorbike collided with a truck, also in Te Pohue.

Later that month, another two people, Leo Thomas Chittenden, and 11-year-old boy Te Whararere Hunuhunu, died in a crash in Rangitaiki.

In March this year, 21-year-old Aniwaniwa Kenrick died in a two-vehicle crash on the road in Te Haroto.