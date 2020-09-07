One person in a serious condition after bulldozer rolls in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services are travelling to Te Hāroto in rural Hawke’s Bay after reports a bulldozer rolled.

One patient is in a serious condition after a bulldozer rolled on farmland in Hawke’s Bay settlement of Te Hāroto.

A St John ambulance spokesperson confirmed the patient’s condition and that they were transferred to Rotorua Hospital via helicopter.

A spokesperson for Worksafe said it appeared the person had become trapped underneath a bulldozer after it rolled. “We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be.”

The crash happened on farmland off State Highway 5.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene at 3.50pm, and that one person had been trapped as a result of the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were on site.