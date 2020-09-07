One person seriously injured in Hawke's Bay crash

Police have been called to a serious crash on State Highway 50 in Hawke’s Bay.

A spokesperson said they received a call about the crash, which involved a motorbike, near Glencoe Station Road in Tikokino, at 8.10pm on Monday, and were on site at 8.25pm.

One person is understood to have serious injuries, and has been taken to hospital.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place. Police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the road was closed between Bulter road and Kereru Road.