Man 'flew backwards' after striking wire tied between trees while quad bike riding

Hawke's Bay man Stacy Howie suffered injuries to his neck and chest after he struck a piece of wire while riding his quad bike on Saturday afternoon.

A day of dirt biking resulted in near disaster after a rider slammed into a piece of wire deliberately tied between trees at neck-height in a Hawke’s Bay bike park.

On Saturday afternoon, Stacy Howie was quad bike riding with his partner Emma Ladd off Carrick Road on a dirt track surrounded by trees near the Ngaruroro River, near Hastings, before he was flung from his quad bike.

The pair were horrified to discover a piece of wire twined around two trees on either side of the track.

Supplied A man was injured after he struck a piece of wire tied between two trees at a bike track in Hawke's Bay.

“We were going pretty fast then all off a sudden Stacy flew off backwards and landed badly, injuring his ankle, shoulder, chest and neck,” Ladd said.

“He cut the wire down after he got his breath back. We went back today and followed the track on foot and managed to find three more wires in dangerous parts close by, also.”

Ladd said Howie was about 188cm-tall and if it had been anyone shorter than, she dreaded to think what the result might have been.

“[The wire] hit his chest first then flung up towards his neck.”

Ladd said they hadn’t yet reported the incident to the police, but had told the owner of the property.

Supplied/Stuff A Hawkes Bay couple found wire tied between several trees along a track near Hastings used by quad bikers.

“We’re speaking to them tomorrow morning, so they can find camera footage,” she said.

Ladd said Howie hadn’t yet sought medical treatment for his injuries, but said he “may need to go” to hospital due to the bruising on his chest and ankle.

A police spokesperson confirmed there had been no reported incidents at the track on Saturday afternoon.

The land is owned by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. Asset management group manager Chris Dolley said the council was “appalled to hear about the injury.”

Dolley said the council was acting with “urgency” to establish what had happened.

“Our ranger is contacting the police and is heading to the area now to remove any wire he can find,” he said

“Unfortunately this area is well known for antisocial behaviour and this sort of thing is very concerning.”

Dolley said he also encouraged Howie to also report the incident to the police.

“This type of incident reinforces the need for a greater surveillance on our rivers and access ways. I would urge the public to report any of these types of things to the regional council as soon as possible on 06 835 9200.”