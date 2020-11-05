Elderly Hawke's Bay man loses best friend, dog suspected stolen

An elderly Hawke's Bay man says he's lost his best friend - his dog Tabatha vanished from outside a Napier shopfront a week ago.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

An elderly Hawke's Bay man says he's lost his best friend - his dog Tabatha vanished from outside a Napier shopfront a week ago.

Eighty-year-old Doug Hodgetts believes his 7-year-old Jack Russell, was stolen outside the Ace Second Hand Shop on Munro Street when he visited at about 11am last Thursday.

Supplied Eighty-year-old Doug Hodgetts believes his 7-year-old Jack Russell was stolen

Hodgetts says Tabatha's disappearance has left him heartbroken.

READ MORE:

* Dog shot with arrow recovering well: police investigation continues

* Resident reunited with dog missing after Lake Ōhau village fire



He spoke to RNZ reporter Nick Truebridge.

Age Concern Napier has issued a public plea on social media for information on the dog's whereabouts.

It says anyone with information should get in touch with Age Concern on 06-842-1346.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.