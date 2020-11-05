Elderly Hawke's Bay man loses best friend, dog suspected stolen
An elderly Hawke's Bay man says he's lost his best friend - his dog Tabatha vanished from outside a Napier shopfront a week ago.
Eighty-year-old Doug Hodgetts believes his 7-year-old Jack Russell, was stolen outside the Ace Second Hand Shop on Munro Street when he visited at about 11am last Thursday.
Hodgetts says Tabatha's disappearance has left him heartbroken.
He spoke to RNZ reporter Nick Truebridge.
Age Concern Napier has issued a public plea on social media for information on the dog's whereabouts.
It says anyone with information should get in touch with Age Concern on 06-842-1346.
