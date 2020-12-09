Hawke's Bay companies fined for illegal discharge into stream

Two Hawke's Bay Companies have been fined for illegal discharge into a Hawke's Bay stream (file image).

Two Hawke’s Bay companies have copped fines totalling $37,000 for illegal discharge into the waterways.

On Wednesday, Farmers Transport Ltd and Dynes Transport Ltd pleaded guilty to discharging a milk solution contaminant into the water.

On October 7 last year, two Hawke’s Bay Regional Council environmental officers responded to a call, advising them the Irongate Stream had turned a grey colour at Longlands Road, near Hastings.

The officers discovered a pipe discharging a cloudy liquid directly into the stream.

Both companies appeared in the Hastings District Court and were sentenced by Judge Melinda Dickey.

Farmers Transport was fined $20,000 and Dynes Transport was fined $17,000.

The regional council’s group manager policy and regulation, Katrina Brunton welcomed the court decision.

“The Regional Council is committed to rigorously enforcing the rules that protect the health of both our environment and community,” she said.

The latest prosecution is one of three for the regional council this year.

Two other companies were fined $11,900 and $12,555 for illegal burning. Hastings Demolition lit a fire containing toxic items including plastic pipe, bottles, clearlite and strapping, as well as particle board, painted wood, treated timber, insulation, a mattress and polystyrene in 2019.

“We are committed to pursuing these activities through the court if necessary. It’s one of the strongest signals we can send to discourage others,” Brunton said.

If anyone member of the public has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.