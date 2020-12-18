All crew safe after fire breaks out on ship docked at Napier Port

A fire has broken out on a ship docked at Napier Port on Friday morning.

The ship is understood to be the Kota Bahagia, but this is yet to be confirmed by the port.

The ship is understood to be the Kota Bahagia, but this is yet to be confirmed by the port.

A port spokesperson said all the ship's crew were safe and were well on their way into their 14-day isolation period. They were being transferred to another isolation facility on-site at the port.

St John ambulance is on-site, but haven't transported anyone to hospital at this stage. No injuries have been reported.

The ship was docked at Wharf 4, and the port was currently under the command of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 10.45am and closed both Breakwater and Battery roads and were clearing telling people to stay clear of beaches and other areas around the port.

A FENZ spokesperson said no evacuations of homes had taken place.

Firefighters and the ship’s engineers were onboard fighting the fire. There are also fire crews cooling the side of the ship with water.

A witness standing on top of Bluff Hill overlooking the port said the area “was thick with black smoke”.

A fire has broken out on a ship at the Napier Port on Friday morning.

“You can't see anything,” he told Stuff.

Police have since closed off access to Bluff Hill.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency area commander Ken Cooper said 12 fire crews were working to get the blaze under control.

“There's a large smoke plume. So anyone living up on the hill is advised to stay inside and close their windows.”

Cooper also advised those with health concerns to contact Healthline.

“We're asking residents not to go near the port at this time.”