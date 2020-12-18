Fire on ship docked at Napier Port now 'under control'

All crew are safe after a ship docked in Napier Port caught fire.

A fire on a ship docked at Napier Port on Friday morning has been brought under control.

The ship is understood to be the Kota Bahagia, but this is yet to be confirmed by the port.

As of 1.30pm fire was under control, after breaking out after 10am.

Fire crews were continuing to cool down the ship and were working with the ship’s captain and engineer.

People were asked to continue to stay away from the area so that emergency services could keep working.

A port spokesperson said all the ship's crew were safe and were well on their way into their 14-day isolation period. They were being transferred to another isolation facility on-site at the port.

St John ambulance is on-site, but haven't transported anyone to hospital at this stage. No injuries have been reported.

The ship was docked at Wharf 4, and the port was currently under the command of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 10.45am and closed both Breakwater and Battery roads and were clearing telling people to stay clear of beaches and other areas around the port.

A FENZ spokesperson said no evacuations of homes had taken place.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s health protection team was at the scene.

A fire has broken out on a ship docked at Napier Port on Friday morning.

The ship’s crew had been taken off the ship. All of the appropriate Covid-19 precautionary measures were in place, with the crew isolated from anyone else and in Personal Protection Equipment.

Medical officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the team was working closely with FENZ, Napier Port Staff and Customs.

Jones said the risk of any of the crew having Covid-19 was low, as the ship had been at sea for 17 days and had come directly from China.

John Cowpland/Stuff Firefighters battle a blaze on a ship docked at Napier Port.

As a precautionary measure all the crew would be tested for Covid-19 on Friday afternoon.

Jones said people should stay away from the port and nearby houses should keep windows and doors shut to keep the smoke out.

“Smoke may irritate eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.”

“In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems.

“People who have difficulty breathing, have a prolonged cough or tightness in their chest should call their GP or Healthline.

John Cowpland/Stuff The crew of the ship has been evacuated safely and remains at an isolation facility at Napier Port. All have been tested for Covid-19.

Firefighters and the ship’s engineers were onboard fighting the fire. There are also fire crews cooling the side of the ship with water.

Earlier, a witness standing on top of Bluff Hill overlooking the port said the area “was thick with black smoke”.

“You can't see anything,” he told Stuff.

Police have since closed off access to Bluff Hill.