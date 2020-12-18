Fire on ship docked at Napier Port under control

All crew are safe after a ship docked in Napier Port caught fire.

All the crew on board the cargo ship which caught fire in Napier have tested negative for Covid-19.

On Friday evening, a Hawke’s Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said all the crew on the Kota Bahagia tested negative for the virus.

The crew returned to the ship on Friday afternoon after originally being moved to a separate isolation facility at the port, and would remain on board until it departs.

Meanwhile, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the causes and circumstances of the fire, which broke out at 10am on Friday but was brought under control by 1.30pm.

The Singapore-registered Kota Bahagia, berthed at Napier, was carrying general cargo, machinery and components when the fire broke out. All crew have been accounted for.

Harald Hendel, chief investigator of accidents at the commission, had appointed a team of two investigators for the inquiry. They were due on-site on Saturday.

“The investigation team has expert knowledge of marine operations, engineering, maintenance and electronic forensics,” Hendel said.

A fire broke out on a ship docked at Napier Port on Friday morning.

Work would include interviewing witnesses and inspecting the ship’s hold when it’s re-opened, along with its contents and other parts when safe to do so.

The commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

Fire crews were continuing to cool down the ship on Friday evening and were working with the ship’s captain and engineer. People were asked to continue to stay away from the area so that emergency services could keep working.

A Napier Port spokesperson said late Friday that all the ship's crew were safe and were well into their 14-day isolation period.

All operations at the port were originally halted due to the fire, but limited bulk cargo operations resumed from 3pm on Friday afternoon.

All container operations including container receival​ and delivery were closed for Friday but would reopen on Saturday morning.

The ship was docked at Wharf 4 at the port, which was under the command of Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 10.45am of the fire and subsequently closed both Breakwater and Battery roads.

John Cowpland/Stuff Firefighters battle a blaze on a ship docked at Napier Port on Friday.

Medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s health protection team worked closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Napier Port staff and Customs on Friday to mitigate any health risk.

John Cowpland/Stuff The crew of the ship were evacuated to an isolation facility at Napier Port.

Earlier, a witness standing on top of the Napier suburb of Bluff Hill which overlooks the port said the area “was thick with black smoke”.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency area commander Ken Cooper said 12 fire crews worked to get the blaze under control.