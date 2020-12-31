After 32 years in the police force, Gisborne officer overwhelmed at honour

It turns out police officers who have worked in the force as long as Sam Aberahama​ and seen it all, can still be surprised.

The Gisborne Tairāwhiti area commander said he was “overwhelmed” upon hearing he had been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

“I was just rapt with it all – I take it on behalf of this community. There’s a lot of people behind me who took on the success of Tairāwhiti in a whole lot of different ways, and I’m but one of a team.”

READ MORE:

* Southland surgeon George Ngaei recevies Queen's Birthday Honour

* Watch: Cook Island Mamas netball team's isolation dance for police who brought them food

* Taranaki's top cop departs for international policing role

* Southland police and people honoured for service and bravery in awards ceremony



Working in the police force since 1988, Aberahama has been the Gisborne Tairāwhiti area commander for the past 11 years.

Upon joining the force, Aberahama worked in South Auckland for 10 years as a detective constable. He was then promoted to sergeant and moved to Auckland city working as a detective sergeant for a year.

In 1998, he transferred to his hometown, Hastings, and continued to police there for a further 10 years.

“I did a lot of work in the criminal investigation branch and then promoted to senior sergeant and onto detective inspector,” he said. “I was very fortunate to have a very good run at my career in Hawke’s Bay, then area commander came up in Gisborne 11 years ago. I put my name in and got that, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Aberahama helped establish the Cook Islands Internal Support Network at the New Zealand Police in 2016.

He was Chairman of the Safe Tairāwhiti Community Trust from 1994 until 2017 when Manaaki Tairāwhiti joined with Safe Tairāwhiti, Violence Free Tairāwhiti and the Prisoner Reintegration Network.

In 2013, he helped establish the Ngā Ara Pai mentoring programme in Gisborne to help at-risk youth obtain their driver's licences, whichhas had an 80 per cent pass rate.

In 2016, he helped establish “Te Hahi”, a partnership between police and local churches with a focus on family harm. It has since expanded into Rotorua and Hawke's Bay.

Aberahama was instrumental a range of successful community projects, including providing a safe network for families, suicide prevention, elderly home safety and road safety.

“It's been an amazing journey. It’s been incredible leading a team of passionate police officers,” he said. “It’s about connecting with our people, showing them we really care.”

Aberahama said methamphetamine still continued to affect the wider Tairāwhiti region and education around the drug was vital.

”We were never going to arrest our way out of methamphetamine and the issues it causes. So we’ve looked at a whole lot of education and preventative ways of providing support to whānau in need, so they can change their direction, with support for them to become free of the drug.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Aberahama had been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal. He was in fact made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.