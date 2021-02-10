Strengthening work will see Hawke's Bay bridge partially closed for three months

Kuripapango Bridge on the Hastings/Taihape Rd is to be closed to daytime traffic on weekdays for three months for strengthening work.

A Hawke's Bay bridge will be partially closed to traffic until May for strengthening work.

Kuripapango Bridge, located about 57 kilometres from Hastings will close to daytime traffic on week days from March 1, with the project expected to take until May 31.

Hastings District Council said the Hastings/Taihape Rd bridge would be closed from 9am-6pm on Mondays and Fridays and 7am-6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

But the bridge would be open to vehicles weighing under 22 tonnes (cars, bikes, utes, empty trucks) during weekends.

Currently, able to take a weight of 44 tonnes, after strengthening the single lane concrete and steel bridge will be able to carry 62 tonnes. IThe tight approaches to and from the bridge would also be made wider.

Hastings District Council deputy mayor and ward councillor Tania Kerr acknowledged “it was a long time” for the road to be closed, but said to do anything else would further extend the duration of the works, making it inconvenient for longer.

Supplied A map of the Kuripapango Bridge on the Hastings/Taihape Rd, which will be closed to day-time traffic on week days for three months.

“We want to thank those people who use it most for their patience while this necessary work is being carried out to improve efficiency and productivity.

“In addition, this road can be an alternative to State Highway 5 (SH5) so this project will help ensure Hastings is not cut off should SH5 be closed for any reason.”

Vehicles under 22 tonnes could also use the bridge at night between 6pm and 9am Mondays and Fridays, and between 6pm and 7am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The work was needed to comply with the Government’s Land Transport Rule - Vehicle Dimension and Mass 2016, which meant roads and bridges must accommodate greater vehicle weights and dimensions than before.