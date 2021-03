A person has died in a crash between a truck and car on SH2 near the intersection of Fraser Rd, near Takapau, Hawke's Bay.

Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Maharakeke Road in Central Hawke’s Bay.

He was Lance Raymond Perry, 60, of Waipukurau.

State Highway 2 was closed after the crash, which happened at 5.40am near Takapau on Monday, north of Norsewood.

A rescue helicopter had been called to the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.