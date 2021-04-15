Towering spiral of water forms off the coast of Napier

A beach-goer captured this footage while sitting on the beach at Marine Parade, Napier.

A waterspout has formed off the coast of Napier, with powerful updraughts picking up water and spiralling it skyward about 13 kilometres offshore.

Metservice forecaster Tuporo Marsters​ said the water spout was caused by a very active “storm cell” – a cluster of cumulonimbus clouds out to sea.

These clouds are dense, towering upwards, formed from water vapour carried by powerful upward air currents over the ocean.

The updraughts were enough to create a spiralling action of air, sucking up ocean water and sending it skyward in the shape of a tornado.

READ MORE:

* Summer holidays are over: Campers and drivers warned of gale force winds

* Spring welcomes thunderstorms, snow and 'chunky cloud' to New Zealand

* Thursday afternoon fog blankets Timaru



Marsters​ said Metservice was alerted to the storm cell around 5pm, off the south coast of Napier. Since then, the water spout had travelled and was now north of the city. It was likely still going, but obscured by darkness.

Metservice had also detected thunder and lightening within the clouds, and inland the city had been hammered by heavy rain.

DONNA BROWN Donna Brown filmed this water spout off Napier's coastline, caused by an active storm cell offshore.

There was little threat of it making its way inland, as the spout was sustained by the air currents caused by relatively warm air from the ocean rising in a spiral. Inland, the ground would be too cool, and the spout would just collapse, Marsters​ said.

Donna Brown Donna Brown took this photograph from Bluff Hill of a water spout near Napier.

There was no way to say how long it would continue, but at 6pm Metservice was still monitoring the storm cell.

Bluff Hill resident Alice McKinley said the storm appeared suddenly, but only lasted around 15 minutes.

“There was heaps of thunder and lightning,” she said. “All of a sudden it just went nuts.”

She was at home on the hill, and spotted the water spout out to sea. “It looks a lot closer than it is.” Her partner, who was on his way home, told her Battery Rd was flooded.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh no, not again.’” The region was hit hard by flooding in November.

Neither the police nor Fire and Emergency New Zealand had any information about the event, with neither receiving any formal reports from the public about it.

Napier City Council spokesman Craig Ogborn said the council's Civil Defence team had also not received any reports of the event or damage caused by it.