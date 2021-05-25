School evacuated as firefighters battle roof fire at Taradale High in Napier

Four fire crews are at Taradale High School after a fire broke out in the roof.

Four fire crews were at Taradale High School after a fire broke out in the roof of one the buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander Ken Cooper​ said crews were called to the Napier school about 2.30pm and were working to get the fire under control. Police were also in attendance.

Cooper understood the fire wasn’t “major”. He couldn’t confirm which building the fire had broken out in.

The school was evacuated and fire investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the flames. No injuries have been reported.