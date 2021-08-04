Six people arrested this week after spate of thefts in Napier

After a spate of vehicle thefts in Napier, proactive patrols had been focussed on a number of areas in an effort to deter further offending. (File photo)

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested six people for theft after ramping up patrols in Napier this week.

Area response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll said after a spate of vehicle thefts, patrols had been focussed on a number of areas in an effort to deter further offending and identify those responsible.

Around 1.30am on Tuesday, a patrol noticed two youths attempting to break into a vehicle on McDonald St, Napier. They were arrested and charged, and appeared in Hastings Youth Court.

One of the pair is believed to have been involved in a number of recent vehicle thefts and inquiries were ongoing to establish these connections.

READ MORE:

* Arrests made following spate of Western Bay of Plenty thefts

* Hawke's Bay police arrest 16 people and seize $1m in assests after major drug operation

* Drugs, cash seized in police raids of Hastings addresses



Two people were arrested for the theft of a ute at Westshore overnight on Monday, after a member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle.

The incident was thought to be linked to an aggravated burglary in Pakowhai Rd, Hasting, and both offenders had previously been involved in stealing vehicles and were referred to youth aid services.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine following a shoplifting incident at a Napier supermarket at midday on Tuesday, where $366 of goods were allegedly stolen.

Local police recognised the woman’s vehicle in Bay View as she travelled towards her home address. She was arrested and the goods were recovered, and is due to appear in the Napier District Court.o

123rf Two people arrested for the theft of a ute at Westshore overnight on Monday are thought to be linked to an aggravated burglary in Pakowhai Rd, Hasting. (File photo)

Around 9.45am on Wednesday, a man entered the Westshore Dairy armed with a baseball bat, where he unsuccessfully attempted to open the till.

He left the store with approximately $1500 worth of cigarettes and was driven away by an accomplice.

Investigations led police to a Marewa address where a 33-year-old male was arrested around 11.30am. The cigarettes and baseball bat from the offence were also recovered.

The man was a patched member of the Mongrel Mob on release conditions following a previous conviction for aggravated robbery. Charges were pending, and he would be referred to the Napier District Court.

“I know these incidents are really concerning,” Nicoll said, “and I want to reassure the Hawke’s Bay community that our staff continue to work tirelessly every day to prevent crime, identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

“But we can’t do it all on our own, and we do need help from our communities.”