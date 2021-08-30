Search fails to find any sign of swimmer reported to be in trouble

Emergency services and locals look for signs of a diver reported to have gone missing off the Hawke's Bay coast.

Coastguard, police and a rescue helicopter have stood down after failing to find any sign of a swimmer reported to be in difficulty in the sea the coast at Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay.

Police were advised at about 11.15am of a swimmer in trouble.

A large crowd of people and emergency services staff were on the beach looking for sign of the swimmer.

A police spokesman said that following exhaustive searches it could not be established that anyone was in the water.

Searchers stood down at around 1pm.