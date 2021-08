Emergency services and locals look for signs of a diver reported to have gone missing off the Hawke's Bay coast.

Coastguard, police and a rescue helicopter are searching for a diver missing off the coast at Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay.

Police were advised at about 11.15am of a diver in trouble.

A large crowd of people and emergency services staff were on the beach looking for sign of the diver.

