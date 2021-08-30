Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Napier house fire

A woman has been pulled from a house fire in Napier. (File photo)

A woman is in a critical condition after being pulled from a fire engulfing a house in Napier.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said the woman had been pulled from the house, on Lister Place, Maraenui.

Stuff understands two children who were in the house were not injured.

Three fire trucks are at the scene fighting the fire, after an alert was raised about 12.30pm on Monday.

The condition of the person pulled from the fire was unknown at this stage, the spokesman said.

The house was well involved in the fire, he said.