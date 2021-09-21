Man stable after paraglider crash at Te Mata Peak

Andy Owen was coming into land when he witnessed a paraglider's launch off a ramp on Te Mata Peak go wrong.

A man is in a stable condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital after a paraglider crash at Te Mata Peak near Hastings.

Paraglider Andy Owen​ was flying at the time and was coming in to land when he witnessed the accident, describing it as an "incident on launch".

“It looked like his wing didn't inflate, he spun around and landed on the side of the hill. ... If all goes right this is not what you plan for, for sure. It's pretty infrequent.”

Owen estimated the paraglider landed about 200 to 300 metres down the rock face.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter leaves Te Mata Peak after a paraglider crash on Tuesday afternoon.

“One of the pilots walked down to get him said it sounded like he had a head injury, he was repeating himself a lot.”

Another pilot already on the ground called emergency services, Owen said.

Owen estimated the man was in 60s and said he was a member of the Hawke's Bay Hang Gliding & Paragliding Club.

Murray Dunbar​, central communications shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said the service was called to the incident about 4.38pm on Tuesday.

It sent four engines to the scene from Havelock North, Napier and Hastings.

A rescue helicopter and police were also in attendance. The man was taken to hospital via ambulance.

A Hawke’s Bay District Health board spokeswoman said the man, in his 60s, was in a stable condition.