Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 50, Roy’s Hill in the Hastings district, which happened at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

One person has been seriously injured in the incident.

Police said road will be closed between Maraekakaho Rd and Ngatarawa Rd for several hours as the serious crash unit examine the scene.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.