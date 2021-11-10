Woman's $2500 parking fines to be worked off at $62.50 an hour

Parking fines commuted for community work result in an hourly rate that a judge says is ‘not too bad’. (File photo)

A woman who accrued $2500 in parking fines has had them quashed in return for a week of community work – meaning she’ll effectively be earning $62.50 (after tax) an hour.

“If you work it out, the hourly rate’s not too bad,” Judge Russell Collins told the woman, Sarah Davidson, as she stood in the dock of Napier District Court.

Davidson’s lawyer Alex Pishief said she had racked up the bill through unpaid parking fines in Wellington, and would like it converted into community work.

“She had been studying and thought those parking tickets were being paid off through a student loan, then she’s found they haven’t been. She wants to get it tidied away,” Pishief said.

Judge Collins granted the application. The fines were remitted and replaced with 40 hours community work.

“I can’t give you any less than that. Get it done as quick as you can, and it’s out of your life,” the judge said.