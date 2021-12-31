Gyrocopter pilot escapes crash on to North Island highway uninjured

Those who live near State Highway 5 have seen their fair share of fatalities – but usually vehicles.

A gyrocopter pilot has escaped uninjured after crashing into a ditch on State Highway 5, near Tarawera.

Police were notified of the crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd, known as notorious route for crashes, about 2.30pm on Friday.

The microlight gyrocopter, a type of small aircraft which is propelled from behind by an engine rather than overhead rotating blades, crashed into a ditch between Kowaro Roadway and Paratu Rd, a police spokesman confirmed.

“The gyrocopter is reportedly badly damaged, but the pilot has been in touch to say he is okay.”

He was not immediately sure if the crash had caused any traffic issues or blocked the road, but did not believe there to be any, nor were any listed on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website.