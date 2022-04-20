Power lines down after Hawke's Bay crash

Police are attending a crash, which has brought down power lines on Pakowhai Rd, north of Hastings. (File photo).

A car towing a trailer has crashed, bringing down power lines, in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were called to Pakowhai Rd​, just out of Hastings, about 5am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Louis Connolly was driving near Pakowhai Rd about 5.50am when he came across police cordons. Connolly said there was “thick as fog” in the area.

“It’s usually pretty foggy there. You could only see about three or four metres in front,” Connolly said.

The road was closed between Gilbertson and Hodgson roads, but has since re-opened.

