More than 100 eels found dead in Hawke's Bay stream

Some of the more than 100 dead eels discovered in the Ruahapia Stream in Hastings.

An investigation is under way after more than 100 eels were found dead in a stream near Hastings.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s group manager of regulation Katrina Brunton said “a significant number” of dead eels were discovered in Ruahapia Stream by Kenilworth Rd, Hastings, on Tuesday.

There were now more than 100 dead eels and the council was working Hastings District Council staff to investigate.

Brunton said environmental incidents like this were unacceptable and the regional council was “gathering a full picture of the likely cause of the eel deaths to inform the next steps it will take”.

“Anyone who has information to give us a better picture of what happened should contact our 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838, whether anonymously or otherwise,” she said.

“We have zero tolerance for pollution incidents, particularly where they cause significant environmental harm.”