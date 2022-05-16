Police release name of kayaker who died in northern Hawke's Bay

The township of Tuai, near Lake Waikaremoana. (File photo)

The man who died while kayaking in northern Hawke’s Bay was Rangimaria Anzac Williams.

Williams, 63, of Wairoa, died while kayaking near Tūai on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, after an emergency beacon activation around 10.40am, on a river south of Lake Whakamarino.

Police acknowledged the efforts of three experienced kayakers who attempted to rescue Williams when he got into difficulty.

Police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.