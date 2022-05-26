Driver seriously injured after car rolls on SH50 in Hawke's Bay crash

Two Fire and Emergency crews from Hastings attended the crash.(File photo)

One person has been seriously injured following a crash near Maraekakaho, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on State Highway 50 about 12.30pm, a police spokesperson confirmed.

She said the car had rolled in the crash and the driver was reported to have suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The southbound lane was blocked by the crash, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ Central shift manager Karen McDonald​ said two crews from Hastings also attended the crash.

She said no-one was trapped.