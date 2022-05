A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway. (File photo)

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the Meeanee Rd off-ramp shortly before 4.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and the road remains closed.

Police asked motorists to avoid the expressway between Kennedy Rd and Pakowhai Rd, and take alternative routes where possible.